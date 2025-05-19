The St George Illawarra Dragons have confirmed the worst for second-rower Dylan Egan, with the youngster rupturing his ACL.

The second-rower, who has been in excellent form for the Dragons this year, making himself a permanent part of Shane Flanagan's squad, suffered the injury in the opening minutes of Sunday afternoon's narrow win over the Brisbane Broncos.

Taken from the field and playing no further part in the game, the immediate concern was for an ACL injury, which has now been confirmed.

Egan will have a recovery timeline of between nine and twelve months, which will have him racing the clock to be fit in time for Round 1 next season.

Shane Flanagan said it was 'awful news'.

“This is awful news for Dylan and for the club,” Flanagan said as part of the injury update released by the club on Monday afternoon.

“He's not just a really important player for us this season and into the future, he's a wonderful young man at the start of his NRL career and a very popular player within our group.

“For now we're all going to rally around him and make sure he has plenty of care and support as he goes through his surgery and rehab. We look forward to welcoming him back into the team bigger and better in 2026.”

The young gun second-rower will likely be replaced in the team by Raymond Faitala-Mariner, who has been on the outside of the 17 looking in this year despite displaying good form throughout 2024 in what was his first season at the joint-venture after leaving the Canterbury Bulldogs.