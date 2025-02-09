The St George Illawarra Dragons have confirmed their coaching and football staff for the 2025 NRL season, which includes several new appointments.
Aiming to make the NRL Finals series for the first time in some time, Shane Flanagan headlines the coaching staff as the head coach and will be re-joined by Dean Young and Ryan Carr, working under him as assistant coaches in his second season for the club.
In confirming their football department and coaching staff, Wille Talau has been promoted to head coach of the NSW Cup team, with Shane Millard being named the new Jersey Flegg Cup coach.
Full Dragons Coaching Staff
General Manager of Football – Ben Haran
NRL Head Coach – Shane Flanagan
NRL Senior Assistant Coach – Dean Young
NRL Assistant Coach – Ryan Carr
Head of Female Football – Samantha Bremner
NRLW Head Coach and Pathways Coaching Coordinator – Nathan Cross
Knock-On Effect NSW Cup Coach – Willie Talau
Recruitment and Pathways Manager and Jersey Flegg Cup Coach – Shane Millard
High Performance Manager – Daniel Lawson
Performance Consultant – Andrew Gray
Strength and Power Coach – Nathan Spencer
Speed and Conditioning Coach – Kelly Penfold
Club Contact and Pathways Performance Coach – James Moran
Pathways Recruitment Officer – Ian Millward
Chief Medical Officer – Dr Tom Carrigan
NRL Physiotherapist (Rehab) – Davis Theobald
NRL Physiotherapist (Medical) – John Callaghan
Performance and Recruitment Analyst – Gabe Cameron
Performance/Football Operations Manager – Travis Roche
NRLW Football Manager – Steve Nielsen
NSWRL Programs and Analytics Coordinator – Jason Streat
Sport Science Coordinator – Michael Baldock
Wellbeing and Facility Manager – Scott Stewart
Education and Wellbeing Manager – Chelsea Tout
Wellbeing Coordinator – Holly Scheeringa
NRL Gear Steward – Mick Lavorato
Football Assistant – Darren Watt
Dietician – Nicola Jaffrey
Dragons Academy Coach and Steelers SG Ball Coach – Shaun Timmins
Dragons Academy Coach and Dragons SG Ball Coach – Darren Nicholls