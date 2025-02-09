The St George Illawarra Dragons have confirmed their coaching and football staff for the 2025 NRL season, which includes several new appointments.

Aiming to make the NRL Finals series for the first time in some time, Shane Flanagan headlines the coaching staff as the head coach and will be re-joined by Dean Young and Ryan Carr, working under him as assistant coaches in his second season for the club.

In confirming their football department and coaching staff, Wille Talau has been promoted to head coach of the NSW Cup team, with Shane Millard being named the new Jersey Flegg Cup coach.

Full Dragons Coaching Staff

General Manager of Football – Ben Haran

NRL Head Coach – Shane Flanagan

NRL Senior Assistant Coach – Dean Young

NRL Assistant Coach – Ryan Carr

Head of Female Football – Samantha Bremner

NRLW Head Coach and Pathways Coaching Coordinator – Nathan Cross

Knock-On Effect NSW Cup Coach – Willie Talau

Recruitment and Pathways Manager and Jersey Flegg Cup Coach – Shane Millard

High Performance Manager – Daniel Lawson

Performance Consultant – Andrew Gray

Strength and Power Coach – Nathan Spencer

Speed and Conditioning Coach – Kelly Penfold

Club Contact and Pathways Performance Coach – James Moran

Pathways Recruitment Officer – Ian Millward

Chief Medical Officer – Dr Tom Carrigan

NRL Physiotherapist (Rehab) – Davis Theobald

NRL Physiotherapist (Medical) – John Callaghan

Performance and Recruitment Analyst – Gabe Cameron

Performance/Football Operations Manager – Travis Roche

NRLW Football Manager – Steve Nielsen

NSWRL Programs and Analytics Coordinator – Jason Streat

Sport Science Coordinator – Michael Baldock

Wellbeing and Facility Manager – Scott Stewart

Education and Wellbeing Manager – Chelsea Tout

Wellbeing Coordinator – Holly Scheeringa

NRL Gear Steward – Mick Lavorato

Football Assistant – Darren Watt

Dietician – Nicola Jaffrey

Dragons Academy Coach and Steelers SG Ball Coach – Shaun Timmins

Dragons Academy Coach and Dragons SG Ball Coach – Darren Nicholls