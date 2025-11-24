The St George Illawarra Dragons have bolstered their depth in the forwards with the signing of a back-rower from a rival club.

After spending the 2025 NRL season on the development list at the Cronulla Sharks, back-rower Dylan Coutts has agreed to join the Dragons for the upcoming season.

However, it is currently unknown whether his contract is an NSWRL (NSW Cup) deal or includes any NRL components.

Following Daniel Atkinson, David Fale, Josh Kerr and Setu Tu to the club, he becomes the latest player to sign with the Dragons as they look to rebuild their squad under Shane Flanagan and once again become a premiership threat in the coming years.

Still young, Coutts arrives at the Red V after a three-year stint with the Cronulla Sharks, having previously been involved in the Manly Sea Eagles system, for whom he played for two seasons.

Mainly playing in the Under-21s Jersey Flegg Cup for the Sharks as of late, the back-rower is coming off a strong campaign which saw him make his NSW Cup debut for the Newtown Jets and finish the season with two tries, 616 running meters and ten appearances under his belt.