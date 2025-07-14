St George Illawarra Dragons assistant coach Ryan Carr has been linked with a move to another team, emerging as the number one target for a vacant head coaching position.

Linked with a move to the Wests Tigers in the past, Carr is contracted at the Dragons until the end of the 2025 NRL season, having originally joined the club in 2022 under Anthony Griffin.

Now working under Shane Flanagan, his coaching resume includes stints as an assistant with the Cronulla Sharks and South Sydney Rabbitohs and is a former NSW Cup coach of the Parramatta Eels.

He also had a one-year head coaching role with the Featherstone Rovers in England, managing three wins from 12 matches when he took over as interim head coach of the Dragons in 2023.

On the lookout for a new job, Carr has emerged as the top candidate for the Castleford Tigers head coaching role, which would see him leave the Dragons to move to the Super League competition, per All Out Rugby League.

It is understood that the 36-year-old is interested in the coaching role.

"A development coach that's got experience in the NRL," Castleford Director of Rugby Chris Chester said via the publication.

"I want somebody that's pretty new and pretty fresh with an attacking style of rugby.

"We've got some exciting players and we've signed some exciting players for 2026, so an attack-minded coach.

"I suppose somebody that's going build and develop us, and make the individuals better."