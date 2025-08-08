The St. George Illawarra Dragons have made a major call today, highlighting their confidence in the club's direction moving forward.

Shane Flanagan, head coach of the Dragons, has officially extended his stay in Kogarah until the end of 2028.

The premiership-winning coach has inked a two-year deal with the Red V, waving off rival clubs who may have been eyeing the soon-to-be off-contract coach.

"I'm super excited about what lies ahead," Flanagan said following the announcement.

Flanagan admitted the deal came about very quickly, with negotiations beginning just a week prior to it being completed.

"They know I love the place and want to be here long term. So it was a very easy negotiation between two parties that didn't want to change anything,” Flanagan revealed.

Dragons CEO Tim Watsford shared in Flanagan's excitement.

“Shane has played a critical role in setting the foundation for where this club is heading,” he said.

“He's re-instilled belief in our playing group, coaches and supporters together with reiterating the privilege of wearing the Red V.”