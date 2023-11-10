Free to negotiate with rival clubs, the St George Illawarra Dragons are aiming to retain forward Jaydn Su'A past the 2024 season,

The surprising news comes after there were rumours earlier this year that Su'a was said to follow in the footsteps of Josh Kerr (The Dolphins) and leave the struggling side.

These rumours would heat up after the departure of former head coach Anthony Griffin, with multiple publications reporting that he was considering his future at the Red V.

Speaking to foxsports.com.au, Shane Flanagan revealed that the club is currently involved in negotiations to extend the contract of Jaydn Su'A.

Currently set to earn an approximation of $650,000 next season, it is unknown if the two parties are negotiating the same wage for his next contract.

As Flanagan wants to see Su'A return to the form that saw him represent Queensland four times, with his debut in the 2020 State of Origin series, the Samoan international has struggled to find his best form since joining the Dragons in 2022.

Signed by the Canberra Raiders at 13, previous stints for the forward saw him play for the Brisbane Broncos (2016-19) and South Sydney Rabbitohs (2019-21).

Unfortunately for Su'A and the Dragons, his 2023 season was cut short after not playing following the Round 18 loss to the Cronulla Sharks.

He has also represented Queensland at the Under-16s level and Under-18s level, as well as captaining the Queensland Under-20s team in his younger days.

Su'a missed the backend of the season due to experiencing increasing episodes of instability in his shoulder. This saw the club confirm that the best course of action was to stabilise his shoulder joint surgically.