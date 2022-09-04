St George Illawarra Dragons centre Zac Lomax and Penrith Panthers lock J'maine Hopgood were the only two players to be charged by the match review committee from Saturday's fixtures.

The NRL's charge sheet, which was released on Sunday morning, intriguingly featured no names from the New Zealand Warriors dramatic golden point loss to the Gold Coast Titans however, despite the fact three players were put on report during the game.

Titans prop Jarrod Wallace, and Warriors forward duo Eliesa Katoa (who was playing his final game for the club before linking up with the Melbourne Storm) and Addin Fonua-Blake were all put on report during the game for dangerous tackles, however, have not been charged.

Lomax, who wasn't penalised or placed on report during the game, has been hit with a Grade 1 crusher tackle for an offence against Kotoni Staggs during the 65th minute of the Dragons win over the Broncos which has all but ended Brisbane's season.

Lomax is eligible for a $3000 fine with an early guilty plea, or a two-match ban if he heads to the judiciary and loses the challenge.

Hopgood, on the other hand, was placed on report for a dangerous throw against Cowboys forward Tom Gilbert. He has been slapped with a Grade 1 dangerous throw, which is eligible for a $1000 fine with an early guilty plea, or $1500 if he fights and loses.

Gilbert left the field immediately after the tackle, but returned three minutes later showing no ill effects of the tackle which saw him tipped above the horizontal.

All five players - the trio weren't charged from the Warriors and Titans game, as well as Lomax and Hopgood, will be free to line up in Round 1 next year, unless Lomax challenges his charge and loses at the judiciary.

Lomax and Hopgood will submit their pleas by midday on Monday to determine whether they will head to the judiciary.