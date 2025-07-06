Wests Tigers utility Adam Doueihi has rubbished rumours of a falling out between he and the joint-venture's head coach Benji Marshall.

A former star of the club himself, Marshall is under plenty of pressure as head coach, with the Tigers continuing to flounder at the wrong end of the ladder.

Things have come to a head in recent weeks with an exodus of junior talent in the form of five-eighth Lachlan Galvin being released to the Canterbury Bulldogs, and hooker Tallyn da Silva being released to the Parramatta Eels.

The club, who have won multiple wooden spoons heading into this season, were looking at turning things around early in the campaign, but have run into form issues since.

Doueihi's run-in with Marshall was the latest report of issues at the joint venture, but after Marshall spoke to squash any issues this week, Doueihi has now done the same, telling News Corp reporter Phil Rothfield that it has been blown out of proportion.

"Buzz, it's been blown out of proportion," Doueihi is reported to have written.

"It may have been a tackle on me that looked a bit aggressive from Benj a few weeks back.

"Not much more to it. There was no words or actions needed after.

"Me and Benji on very good terms; that's all I want to say. Take care, mate."

It comes after reports linking him to an exit from the club this week after he signed with controversial player agent Isaac Moses.

Doueihi is off-contract at the end of 2025, and it could well be that the Tigers refuse to deal with Moses to secure the future of the utility, who has had a career riddled by injury.

His return this year has seen him advance someway towards the enormous potential he has shown in multiple positions, but it's unclear exactly where the future lies for the Lebanon international representative.

The reported run-in with Marshall, though, if both player and coach are to be believed, won't be the catalyst for him leaving, with the coach telling the media this week that there was nothing to it.

"I'm not going to add any fuel to something that's not true," Marshall said at a media conference.

"I'll show you the video... I've been doing it [joining in training] for the last three years, and all of a sudden now it's become an issue."