The South Sydney Rabbitohs are facing a double blow as two players face suspensions from Saturday's match against the North Queensland Cowboys.

Already without Cody Walker and Jamie Humphreys due to injury, Englishman Lewis Dodd is set to appear in his first NRL match next week after Jayden Sullivan has been handed a potential two-match ban by the Match Review Committee (MRC).

Hit with a Grade 2 Dangerous Contact charge following an incident on Tom Dearden, Sullivan will be suspended for one-match if he takes an early guilty plea but it shall be increased to two matches if he decides to contest the charge and is found guilty.

Making matters worse for the Rabbitohs, front-rower Sean Keppie is also facing two matches on the sidelines after a Grade 2 Careless High Tackle on opposing fullback Scott Drinkwater.

Haumole Olakau'atu (Manly Sea Eagles) and Ryan Matterson (Parramatta Eels) have also been charged by the MRC but are only facing fines.

