St. George Illawarra will be without Tariq Sims or Jackson Ford for the foreseeable future following the Dragons’ eight-point loss to the Sydney Roosters.

The Fijian second-rower Sims suffered a shoulder injury during the second half of the Dragons’ defeat and will have scans in the coming days to determine the severity of the injury.

“How bad? I’m not sure… Taz doesn’t really come off, so it’s probably a bit more serious than an average one.” Head coach Paul McGregor said Thursday night in his press conference.

A grade-two AC Joint injury means that Sims could potentially miss a month for the Dragons.

Tariq Sims will have scans on an AC joint injury (tip of shoulder) to determine severity & recovery time. Return guided by pain & shoulder function, concern for at least grade 2 sprain with him coming from the field. Return to play guide:

Gr 1: 0-2 wks

Gr 2: 2-4 wks

Gr 3: 2-8 wks pic.twitter.com/NxgFwtiI67 — NRL PHYSIO (@nrlphysio) August 7, 2020

Ford has been cited by the NRL match review committee with a grade three tripping charge on Sydney’s Luke Keary late in the game.

An early guilty plea will mean that he will miss the Dragons’ next two games against Parramatta and Brisbane.

“I did see it, the leg went out, no one was hurt, he didn’t hit him… I am not sure what will happen from there.” McGregor said.