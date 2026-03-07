The Dolphins will be without Kurt Donoghoe for their season opener against the South Sydney Rabbitohs after the 24-year-old re-injured his hamstring that was previously strained during the preseason.

Donoghoe had earned the starting hooker role following an impressive campaign last year, and in light of Jeremy Marshall-King's ongoing knee injury, which will sideline him for the first three months of the season.

The Dolphins are targeting Donoghoe's return for Round 3 against the Cronulla Sharks.

A versatile member of the Dolphins' squad, Donoghoe can cover several positions across the spine.

He made his NRL debut with the club during their inaugural season and established himself with a consistent first-grade campaign last year.

In his absence, Brad Schneider is suspected to move from the bench to start at hooker.

Meanwhile, Max Plath is set to play at 14 for the Dolphins' reserve-grade team this weekend as he continues his comeback from an ACL injury.