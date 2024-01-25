Dolphins forward and New Zealand international Jesse Bromwich has revealed the coming season is likely to be his last in the top flight.

Bromwich, who is entering his 14th season in the NRL, is eyeing a move into carpentry and will look to spend more time with his family following his career.

The 34-year-old has over 316 games to his name in the NRL, having featured for the Melbourne Storm between 2010-2022 before making the switch to Queensland.

Speaking to Fox Sports, the Dolphins prop revealed he's likely to call 2024 his last year in the competition.

“I think I've pretty much made my decision but I'm just waiting on a few things,” Bromwich said.

“But it's looking like I'm going to finish (this year) so I'm really enjoying my last pre-season and really enjoying being an NRL player because I know next year is going to be a bit of a wake-up call."

Bromwich added he's keen to move into a "low stress" job in carpentry once he hangs up the boots, with the Auckland-born veteran likely to remain in Queensland.

The triple-premiership player is set to finish his apprenticeship and will look to spend more time with his children at the cessation of the coming season.

“I've been doing a carpentry apprenticeship for a while now so I'll probably look to finish that off and jump straight into that after footy.

“I think initially I'll have to get a few things fixed, then after that I can move onto the next phase of my life.

“... It's hard work but it's quite enjoyable for me, it's a low stress kind of job.

“I look forward to not taking work home with me, spending more time with the kids and making my family a priority.”

Bromwich has played 316 games in the NRL with the Storm and Dolphins, which he'll add to this year when his side's season opens against North Queensland on Sunday, March 10 at Suncorp Stadium.