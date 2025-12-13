

After waiting six weeks for surgery and pushing through what he described as a “slow and painful” early rehabilitation period, Bostock is now back around the squad, training again and, most importantly, running again.



“It feels good to get out there again,” he said in a club statement.





While he remains in the early stages of the running phase, Bostock is hopeful of returning between Rounds 8 and 10, trusting the Dolphins' rehab staff to guide the process.



“If that's what our rehab guys think, then I'm confident to back them,” he said.



Before the injury, Bostock was in red-hot form, scoring nine tries, including four in Round 15, as the



"We were looking in good nick to make the finals, but the competition was really strong."





But the focus has now shifted to what's ahead.



“Our goal now is to push for that finals berth in 2026.”



With a stacked backline and intense competition for spots heading into the new season, Bostock believes the fight for positions will only make the squad stronger.



“Competition's always good, someone's going to miss out, but that's the game... It pushes everyone to train better and play better, and it helps all of us in the long run,” he said.



faithful saw glimpses of Bostock's best footy before the injury, and he is determined to bring that form straight back once he's cleared.



