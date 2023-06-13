The Dolphins could be set to lose another outside back with a club interested in one of their more experienced players.

Hampered by injuries throughout his career, Brenko Lee has appeared in 13 games this season, where he has cemented the centre position. However, his good year has caught the attention of Super League club Wigan Warriors.

A veteran of ten years in the NRL, Lee has one more to go on his current Dolphins contract, but the club is set to let him go if he is offered a long-term deal at Wigan, according to Wide World of Sports.

A former Junior Kangaroo and Origin representative, Lee has been in the NRL since his debut in 2014. Before joining the Dolphins, he played for five other teams, including the Raiders, Bulldogs, Titans, Storm and Broncos.

Unfortunately to a bad run of injuries, he has failed to appear in more than 20 games for any one club and only has 87 career games under his belt.

His experience has been invaluable to the younger backs at the Dolphins and has helped mentor the likes of Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow and Valynce Te Whare.

Despite not scoring a try yet this season, he has managed four try assists, 17 tackle busts and averaged 99 running metres per game.