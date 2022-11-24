While Canterbury prepare to make an offer for Mitchell Moses, it's Parramatta's other half that Eels' fans should be concerned about, as the Dolphins look to make Dylan Brown the NRL's newest millionaire.

After missing out on Cameron Munster, it hasn't taken long for Wayne Bennett to set his focus on another international five-eighth, circling Brown as the face of the NRL's newest franchise.

Coming off an individually successful World Cup campaign for New Zealand, Brown's stock is rising as rival club recruiters look to snare the Kiwi for 2024 and beyond, however it's looking like the Dolphins are set to blow other offers out of the water with a monster seven-figure offer.

The Daily Telegraph is reporting that the Dolphins have informed Brown's management that the Redcliffe-based club is willing to pay at least $1 million per season for the 22 year-old, and have more cash to burn if rivals look to match their offer.

Whilst the five-eighth is content in Parramatta, it's unlikely the Eels will be able to match the Dolphins' war chest, especially as they fight to retain halfback Mitch Moses, who is also free to negotiate with rivals for 2024.

Currently on around $800,000 with the Eels, the likely four or five year offer from Bennett could net Brown an extra million dollars over the span of his next contact, as well as the chance to work under the veteran coach for one season before his likely retirement at the end of 2024, opening the door for Kristian Woolf.

Dolphins' recruiter Peter O'Sullivan has history trying to recruit the No. 6's services, offering Brown a $450,000 per year season, six-year deal before he made his NRL debut in 2019 while O'Sullivan was with the Warriors.

The Warriors may prove a key player in the fight for Brown as Shaun Johnson's career begins to wind down, the veteran off-contract at the end of 2023 and nudging closer to his mid-30s.

While most coaches keep their negotiations in the shadows from the media, Bennett has been vocal about his desire to snare the five-eighth for the Dolphins' second season in the NRL.

“It comes back to the quality of player and he (Brown) is a quality player,” Bennett told The Daily Telegraph.

“I saw him play for New Zealand (at the World Cup) and I thought he played really well.

“If he goes to the open market and he wants to leave Parramatta, we will be interested.”

Despite the veteran coach's interest, Brown's management has confirmed the 22 year-old is happy at Parramatta, but won't dismiss rival offers without considering them.

“There is no doubt he is happy at Parramatta,” his manager Chris Orr told The Daily Telegraph.

“Dylan has a great relationship with everyone at the club and it would take a massive deal to pull him out of the club.

“If any other clubs, including the Warriors, Dolphins or Titans, are interested and wishing to put their position forward to Dylan, then at that time we will sit down and consider all options.”

Brown is expected to sit down with the Dolphins and discuss a potential deal when the young gun returns from his post-World Cup European holiday, and isn't expected to rejoin the Eels' pre-season campaign until after Christmas.