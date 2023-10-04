The Dolphins have added to their forward stocks, reportedly poaching Newcastle Knights youngster Oryn Keeley.

The 2022 Under 19s Men's State of Origin Player of the Series, Keeley, made his NRL debut for the Knights last year and would manage to feature in a single first-grade game in 2023 against the Dragons in Round 27.

Despite only playing in 19 minutes, Keeley managed 36 running metres, one offload and seven tackles (100 per cent tackle efficiency).

As reported by The Mole from Wide World of Sports, Oryn Keeley will join The Dolphins immediately. However, it is unknown how many years the 20-year-old has signed on for.

One of the top young talents from New South Wales, he has been regarded as a future superstar of the game, having represented New South Wales at the Under 16s (captaining the side) and Under 19s level. He also won the 2019 Harold Matthews Cup with the Knights.

However, his progress was delayed by a neck fracture followed by knee surgery.

“After being out for two and a half years – nearly three – from my injuries, I came back this year and didn't think I would play Flegg (Under 21s),” Keeley said at the end of 2022.

“It's just been a crazy year (2022) and I couldn't thank my family enough – my mum and my partner and my stepdad. If it wasn't for them, I wouldn't be here.

“My goal was just to play SG Ball (Under 19s) and play consistently every week – there was a little goal to play Flegg – and when I made (NSW) Cup and then played NRL, I had to write that on the board as well.”

Joining The Dolphins, he will learn from the likes of experienced veterans Felise Kaufusi, Jesse Bromwich, Jarrod Wallace, and Mark Nicholls whilst he looks to push his way into the team on the interchange bench. However, he will have to contend with players such as Ray Stone, Mason Teague, Josh Kerr and Connelly Lemuelu, to name a few.