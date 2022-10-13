Despite being shunted by the Penrith Panthers all season after his defection to the Dolphins, Isaiya Katoa is hopeful that he'll be trotting out for his NRL debut in Round 1 next season.

The 18-year-old put pen to paper on a three-year deal with Wayne Bennett's Dolphins just weeks after his birthday, confirming his status as one of rugby league's best schoolboy talents, shown by his selection in the Tongan World Cup team.

Shortly after revealing he'd be departing Penrith at seasons end, the Panthers happily dropped Katoa in favour of other young halves committed to the club, refusing to further develop the half for Bennett before the move to Redcliffe.

Katoa was forced to split his time between the Glenmore Brumbies and union at Barkers College just to get his minutes up, before Penrith caved and recalled the young star for the Jersey Flegg Grand Final against Newcastle.

Isaiya would seal the match with a golden point field-goal after both sides failed to win the game in extra time.

The 18 year-old couldn't see himself playing NRL while Jarome Luai and Nathan Cleary inhabit the halves spots, and couldn't resist the opportunity to be coached by Wayne Bennett before the master coach retires.

“Penrith's always been my home, I'm a local boy so to leave was one of the hardest decisions I've made, but I knew it was the best decision for myself,” Katoa told The Sydney Morning.

“It was very tough for me. But there's a great opportunity to go to the Dolphins and be coached by Wayne Bennett.

“That's every kid's dream as a footy player – to be coached and mentored by one of the best, that's what I'm excited for.

“They got in contact with my manager and one week later organised a Zoom with Wayne, [CEO] Terry Reader and [recruitment manager] Peter O'Sullivan over there and it just took off from there.

“Straight away, a week later, my manager and the Dolphins were in discussions, and it all happened really quick.”

Anthony Milford and Sean O'Sullivan are expected to start the season as the Dolphins' five-eighth and halfback respectively, however Katoa is confident he can squeeze his way into the side.

“I'm aiming for round one, but I know that as a young kid, I don't need to rush anything,” Katoa said.

“I'll just take my time, work hard in the pre-season and let my actions do the talking.

“It's going to be a great opportunity for me as a kid just finishing school and going straight into a professional environment, I'm very fortunate.”

Despite his ambitions, Katoa finished high school just a matter of weeks ago, and certainly has time on his side as he looks to make his international debut for Tonga in the next fortnight, and join the NRL months later.