Dolphins forward Tom Gilbert's chances of returning to State of Origin in Game 1 of the 2025 series have taken an enormous blow after he was taken from the field shortly before halftime with a suspected pectoral muscle injury.

Defending on the edge about ten minutes before halftime, Gilbert made a reaching effort for a tackle in the line, but seemed to have his shoulder moved in the wrong direction, and came up clutching at his shoulder and pectoral muscle region.

The forward was taken from the field after a brief assessment despite attempting to remain on the field, and there are fears he could be ruled out for a number of weeks with the injury.

"Concerns for Tom Gilbert. Possible pec injury. He has gone straight into the sheds with the doctor," sideline reporter Lara Pitt said on the coverage of the game on Fox Sports.

Gilbert missed most of the 2023 season after suffering a shoulder injury during the opening game of the State of Origin series, and then missed all of 2024 after injuring his ACL as he worked his way back to fitness in the pre-season challenge.

There were complications to that recovery as well, with Gilbert suffering a blood clot on the plane flight home which delayed the commencement of his recovery.

Gilbert has been in fine form for the Dolphins to start 2025 since returning from the injuries, and was set to be a walk-up starter in the second-row for Queensland when Billy Slater picks his squad for Game 1 on Monday morning.

If he is to be ruled out of Game 1, Gilbert's spot would likely mean all of Jeremiah Nanai, Jaydn Su'A and possible Gold Coast Titans debutant Beau Fermor would all be selected for the series opener to be played on Wednesday, May 28 in Brisbane.