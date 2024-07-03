Fears of a season-ending Lisfranc injury in the foot for star dummy half Jeremy Marshall-King have been squashed by the Dolphins.

Marshall-King was unable to finish Sunday's game against the St George Illawarra Dragons, being taken from the field in clear discomfort before being spotted in a moon boot on the sidelines during the second half.

It was reported the club feared a Lisfranc injury which would have required surgery and ended his season, but scans have now revealed two foot fractures on the second and third toe which will not end his season.

The club have confirmed in an injury update that the dummy half will still require surgery, but with the shortened recovery time of between eight and ten weeks.

"This is not the worst news we could have had today," Dolphins' Head of Performance Jeremy Hickmans said.

"Jeremy will require surgery, but with no Lisfranc injury it appears he is well in the frame to play again this season."

Starting that run with a bye this weekend, he will then miss games against the South Sydney Rabbitohs, Penrith Panthers, Gold Coast Titans, Sydney Roosters, New Zealand Warriors, Canterbury Bulldogs and Melbourne Storm before being a chance to return in the Brisbane derby against the Brisbane Broncos during Round 26.

The Dolphins then close their season against the Newcastle Knights, but as it stands, are well in the mix to qualify for their first finals series.

Given the logjam on the NRL ladder however, doing it without Marshall-King will be a challenge for coach Wayne Bennett and his side.

The New Zealand international has played 15 games so far this season, scoring twice and assisting another six tries, while also averaging just under 39 tackles per game.

The Dolphins have not yet had to decide who will replace Marshall-King given they have the bye this weekend. Kurt Donoghoe may have been in the mix, but will instead face a three-week suspension for a high shot on Francis Molo during Sunday's loss at Kogarah to the Dragons, likely leaving the role to youngster Harrison Graham.