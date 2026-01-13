Morgan Knowles' path to an NRL starting role has opened up at the Dolphins as the English international prepares to begin his Australian chapter under his former coach.

The 28-year-old has reunited with former St Helens mentor Kristian Woolf at Redcliffe, with early-season circumstances placing Knowles firmly in the frame to start at lock.

Hooker Jeremy Marshall-King is expected to miss up to four months with a knee injury, pushing Kurt Donoghoe into the No.9 role after spending much of 2025 at lock.

Fellow middle Max Plath is also sidelined until at least Round 3 following an ACL rupture, while captain Tom Gilbert is tipped to begin the season in the back row as he returns from a shoulder injury.

That combination has left a vacancy in the Dolphins' middle rotation, one Knowles appears primed to fill.

Knowles arrives with a decorated Super League resume, having won three straight grand finals and a Challenge Cup with St Helens, while also being named in the Super League Dream Team after playing lock during the recent Ashes series.

“That's my position, loose forward,” Knowles told AAP.

“Ideally that's where I want to play, but the competition is fierce and there are loads of great players.

“First and foremost, I want to earn the respect of my teammates.

“Selection will come off the back of it.”