The Dolphins have secured another player for the foreseeable future after announcing the arrival of Sebastian Su'a from next season and the retention of Max Plath.

Three months after re-signing with the club for 2025, five-time Fijian international Kurt Donoghoe has landed a new two-year contract extension.

Able to play a variety of positions, including in the halves, at hooker, in the outside backs or even in the forward pack, the new contract will see him remain at The Dolphins until the end of the 2027 NRL season.

On the club's Top 30 roster for the first time in his career this season, Donoghoe was previously on a train and trial contract in 2023 and a development deal in 2024.

"The way Kurt trains and the way he competes in matches, he brings a real spark to the game," said Dolphins' CEO Terry Reader.

"Since making his debut for the Dolphins in our first-ever match, Kurt has developed his ability to cover multiple positions, and that is why he is so important to the team."

Before moving to Queensland, he was a Newcastle Knights junior, where he competed against teammates Mason Teague and Isaiya Katoa in the 2022 SG Ball Cup Grand Final.

An Under-18s Australian touch football representative, he has managed 16 games for the club, nine of which came last season. In every appearance in 2024, he has come off the interchange bench.