The Dolphins have confirmed the signature of an international forward which will further boost their forward stocks as they enter a new chapter under new head coach Kristian Woolf.

Reuniting with Woolf, Morgan Knowles has been regarded as one of the best forwards in the Super League competition over the past several years and has represented England on eight occasions.

Adding to the Dolphins' forward stocks, the 28-year-old Knowles has signed a two-year contract with the club for the 2026 and 2027 NRL seasons.

"Morgan is one of the hardest-working players I have had the privilege to deal with," said Kristian Woolf.

"He is an international forward with an elite skill level and importantly, he is a winner.

"His four Super League titles and one Challenge Cup victory prove that he knows what it takes to win and is just the kind of player we want here at the Dolphins."

Debuting with St Helens RLFC in 2015, he has made over 210 appearances for the club and won four Super League titles, one Challenge Cup and a World Club Challenge title, where he was a part of the team that defeated the Penrith Panthers in 2023.

“St.Helens is my club, I was welcomed with open arms as a kid, and I've gone from being a young lad to the man I am now and that's because of all the people involved at the Club," Knowles added.

"Everyone has influenced me as a player in my career and as a person, and I'll forever be grateful to the Club for everything they've given me and my family.

“My decision to move on is not something that I took lightly. When the opportunity came up, I did not wish to regret anything when the time comes to retire.

"I didn't want any ifs, buts, or maybes in my mind, and it's an opportunity for my family to experience a different way of life too."