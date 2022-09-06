Despite the fact the players in question have already denied the story, the rumour mill is in overdrive that the Dolphins are looking to take advantage of the reported unrest at the Manly Sea Eagles.

Reports have emerged this week that the positions of coach Des Hasler and captain Daly Cherry-Evans are both under pressure following internal disputes and dressing room divides that derailed the back-end of Manly’s season.

Central to the rumours was the suggestion that the Trbojevic brothers – icons at the club – could move on if the situation went unresolved.

Tom Trbojevic addressed media repeatedly in the aftermath to put paid to the talk, but that hasn’t stopped stories gathering relentless momentum – including a suggestion that the Dolphins were among clubs already inquiring about either Jake or Tom’s availability.

“If I’m Manly, it’s (Jake and Tom) who I’m getting into a room,” Braith Anasta said on NRL360.

“They are the Manly Sea Eagles, they’re the heart and soul, who you build around.”

Despite last year’s Dally M Medal winner already discussing the rumours and confirming that there were no issues with his captain, coach or club, Fox pundits then went on to suggest otherwise.

“They might be Dolphins soon,” Paul Kent said.

“I got told today they met with Wayne Bennett in a coffee shop, but I don’t know if it’s true.

“I can’t verify that but I’ve had people see it. I rang the coffee shop and he won’t ring me back.”

Though it seems unlikely the Turbo brothers would leave the club that has made them NRL icons, the reported issues between Hasler and the Fulton family, as well as the protracted fallout of the pride jersey saga, have clearly put the club in a difficult position.