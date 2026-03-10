The Dolphins have confirmed they expect utility Kurt Donoghoe will only miss another week with a hamstring injury sustained ahead of the club's loss to the South Sydney Rabbitohs on Sunday afternoon.

Donoghoe was originally named to start the game against the Rabbitohs, but missed the contest with the hamstring injury.

In his place, Brad Schneider started at dummy half.

It comes with Jeremy Marshall-King out, and not due to return until approximately Round 7, while Max Plath will only play his first NRL game of 2026 off the bench this weekend against the Gold Coast Titans.

Donoghoe is now expected to return in Round 3 for the game against the Cronulla Sharks, but Kristian Woolf will face a selection headache at that point.

While Marshall-King is still out, Max Plath could well be considered for the number nine jumper, with either the rising star, or Donoghoe, who re-signed with the club ahead of 2025, to start.

Plath will ultimately likely end up at lock forward, but Morgan Knowles could well cement himself into that jersey with a big game against the Titans this weekend, putting question marks over the roles of Plath and Donoghoe in the side long-term, particularly once Marshall-King returns from injury.

Schneider, who joined the club from the Penrith Panthers during the off-season, will retain the Dolphins' number nine jumper for this weekend's clash, which is due to kick-of at 6:15pm (AEST) on Sunday.

The Dolphins are also without Francis Molo (suspension), Daniel Saifiti (shoulder) and Jack Bostock (ACL) from their likely best 17, while LJ Nonu is also currently out with a knee injury.