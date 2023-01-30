The Dolphins have named their first-ever team, with the club to clash with QLD Cup outfit the Central Queensland Capras this Saturday.

The game, to be played at the Marley Breen Oval, will be the first hit out for the Dolphins, although features no players likely to be in the Round 1 outfit who will tackle the Sydney Roosters on the first Sunday in March.

Instead, it will give the Dolphins a look at their youngsters and fringe players, with Nathan Fien to also coach the team while Wayne Bennett and Kristian Woolf watch on.

Rugby convert Valynce Te Whare, gun half Isaiya Katoa, props JJ Collins and Poasa Faamausili, and lock forward Mason Teague have all been named out of the club's Top 30.

Development players in centre and winger Jack Bostock, who stands at almost two metres tall and had a wonderful game for the New South Wales-under 19s side last year, hooker Harrison Graham, and second-rower Jeremiah Simbiken have been selected from the club's development list.

Meanwhile, the side consists of plenty of players who have been training with first-grade group over the summer, including star fullback Trai Fuller who will be hopeful of jumping from a train and trial deal into the club's Top 30 this season, winger Setu Tu, and Jackson Frei, who has landed at Redcliffe. Cody Hunter, who is the club's first junior to sign a Dolphins deal, will also line up from the bench.

Taniela Otukolo, who was released by the Warriors just last week, is also on the extended bench for the Dolphins.

As part of the partnership between the Dolphins and the Capras, the clubs will work with each other and play a trial in Central Queensland each year.

The Dolphins will also provide Central Queensland players a pathway to the NRL.

The game will be played at the Marley Brown Oval.

Dolphins team to play Capras

1. Trai Fuller

2. Setu Tu

3. Valynce Te Whare

4. Jack Bostock

5. Brenton Baira

6. Kurt Donoghoe

7. Isaiya Katoa

8. JJ Collins

9. Harrison Graham

10. Poasa Faamausili

11. Jeremiah Simbiken

12. Jackson Frei

13. Mason Teague

14. Brayden McGrady

15. Cody Hunter

16. Tyler Szepanowski

17. Lachlan Hubner

18. Judah Rimbu

19. Rodrick Tai

20. Sherwin Tanabi

21. Taniela Otukolo

22. George Fai