The Dolphins have confirmed four players will leave the club at the end of their inaugural season.

While the club had already confirmed the departures of Oliver Gildart to Hull Kingston Rovers, and Herman Ese'ese to Hull FC, with both players exiting for the English Super League, the off-contract duo of Poasa Faamausili and JJ Collins were also among the players the Dolphins confirmed they would release at the conclusion of 2023.

The other player who will not be at the Redcliffe-based club next season is Brenko Lee.

The centre has reportedly been released to take up an opportunity in England, and while the club haven't published an official statement on the matter of Lee's future, the club told News Corp during the week he had been released.

That has now been confirmed with Lee being included in the club's graphic farwelling their departing players.

Though these players will be leaving our club we want to thank them for their contributions.

Once a Dolphin, always a Dolphin 🐬 pic.twitter.com/F4J2rdUTvp — The Dolphins (@dolphinsnrl) September 12, 2023

Ese'ese showed plenty of promise for the club at the start of the season in the forwards, while Collins and Faamausili both played depth roles.

The Dolphins were never going to have a long list of departures at the end of their first season given most players were signed on, at minimum, two-year deals.

In addition to the quartet confirmed by the club today, it's also still unclear what the future holds for Michael Roberts and Kurt Donoghoe.

The club have not moved to confirm whether the duo have been re-signed or will be offered new contracts, with Roberts part of this year's development squad and Donoghoe in the Top 30, managing a handful of games for Wayne Bennett's side.