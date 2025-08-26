South Sydney Rabbitohs hooker Brandon Smith allegedly told a person known to him he would be starting in his first game for the club.

Smith was charged twice by police recently, once for an offence related to "inside knowledge" betting, and the other related to drug supply.

Both offences are alleged against Smith and he will face court in September.

It has now been reported by The Sydney Morning Herald that Smith's "inside knowledge" betting alleged offence stems from his first game at the Rabbitohs.

Returning from 12 months out with an ACL injury and at a new club after being a mid-season exit from the Sydney Roosters, Smith was named originally on the extended bench.

It led to a person known to him telling him he had played an anytime try-scorer bet on Smith, only for the New Zealand international hooker and lock forward to tell the person he was going to start the game, prompting a first try-scorer bet to be placed.

Smtih has not scored a try in any of his four games for the Rabbitohs.

The report comes after it emerged yesterday that Smith had been charged, with Queensland police confirming a summons had been issued for the 29-year-old over the alleged offences.

“A 29-year-old man has been issued with a Summons by Queensland Police on August 20 for supplying dangerous drugs and using or disclosing inside knowledge for betting,” a spokesman said, per the initial report.

“The man is expected to appear in the Southport Magistrates Court on 18 September.

The Rabbitohs have also confirmed through an updated statement posted on Monday that, while they won't be making any further comment, the matter will be contested.

"The South Sydney Rabbitohs are aware of an allegation made by Queensland Police against player Brandon Smith," the Rabbitohs wrote.

"The Club has informed the NRL Integrity Unit about the allegation.

"In respect to the matter at hand, through his solicitor Paul McGirr, the Club understands that Brandon was not physically in the jurisdiction of Queensland when this matter was alleged to have occurred, and therefore, we are instructed that the matter will be contested.

"As this matter is before the court, the Club cannot, and will not, be making any further comment at this stage, in order to preserve the integrity of the investigation and process."