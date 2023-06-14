Shane Flanagan is officially the next head coach of the St George Illawarra Dragons, signing a three-year deal with the club.

It means he will coach the club for at least the 2024, 2025 and 2026 seasons.

The news, confirmed by the club on Wednesday evening, has progressed quickly after a board meeting yesterday determined that Flanagan was the right candidate to take over at the end of this year.

Flanagan, who is currently on a three-year deal as an assistant coach at the Manly Sea Eagles, will leave the Northern Beaches with Anthony Seibold and the club's blessing.

It comes following the sacking of Anthony Griffin earlier this year, who had a miserable two and a half years in charge of the club, missing the finals in each of his first two chances, before losing six games on the bounce prior to his axing.

Interim coach Ryan Carr has been in charge since Round 12, and it's believed that he will return to an assistant coaching role at the club next year after spending the remainder of 2023 in the interim hot seat.

Flanagan, who has had two previous stints at the Dragons as an assistant coach and a list manager, is a premiership-winning coach from his time at the Cronulla Sharks, and said he was excited to be returning to the Red V.

“There is a fantastic opportunity at the Dragons to build something really special over the next few years,” Flanagan said in a club statement released on Wednesday evening to confirm the news.

“While the Sea Eagles will continue to have my full focus for the rest of this season, I also can't wait to get started back at the Dragons at the end of this season and work on returning the club to the finals where it belongs.”

Flanagan, who has already identified a number of areas the Dragons will need to reshape in, was unanimously agreed upon by the board, and chairman Andrew Lancaster said they have full faith in the coaching abilities.

“We have full faith in Shane's abilities as a coach and are looking forward to welcoming him back to the club,” Dragons Chairman Andrew Lancaster said.

“Shane will add value in the role of head coach given the club's deep, talented and emerging playing roster.

“Shane is well-regarded within the club from his recent roles here, first as an assistant coach then as list management consultant. The time he previously spent with the club also gives him a high level of familiarity with our players, systems and pathways.”