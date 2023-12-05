Yet to coach a single game for the Gold Coast Titans, Des Hasler has made his first major call, naming his halves pairing for the club's opening round.

Although young gun Thomas Weaver finished the season in the Titans' number seven jumper, Hasler has decided to go another route.

The Courier Mail understands that Hasler's opening halves pairing for next season will be Kieran Foran and Tanah Boyd, with the latter getting the first opportunity to wear the number seven jersey.

Boyd is coming off shoulder surgery, and his position in the team was in jeopardy after the sacking of Justin Holbrook and the disappointment of last season, which saw them miss the finals yet again.

On Tuesday, Boyd spoke to the media ahead of next season, but won't join the first-grade squad for full contact training until after the Christmas break as he is on a modified training program.

“I've got to come back in and show what I can do and do my job,” Boyd said via The Courier Mail.

“I'll be pretty focused on playing halfback, that's what I did last year, and I want to keep getting better and take us to the finals.

“You've got to have depth. You look at the good sides like Penrith, it's next man up. You've got to have that to be successful.

“We've got blokes fighting for spots everywhere. It's good, I love it. It keeps me wanting to get back out there and do my best.

“It's always healthy and me and Tommy get along well.”