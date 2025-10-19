Former St George Illawarra Dragons playmaker Junior Amone could potentially find himself back in the NRL sooner than expected after last playing in the competition in 2023.\n\nOnce touted as the Dragons' next big superstar, Amone's career came to a halt at the end of the 2023 NRL season after the NRL deregistered him due to the competition's no-fault stand-down policy.\n\nStood down for an off-field incident that saw him attack a tradesman with a hammer on a rooftop, he was sentenced to a two-year intensive correction order (ICO) and 300 hours of community service.\n\nHowever, he will be eligible to play in the NRL from next week, on October 25, after he completes his ICO.\n\n\n“I wanted to bring one of my clients to the forefront; Junior Amone, who completes his Intensive Correction Order (ICO) on 25 October 2025,” his manager, Mario Tartak from Crown Sports Management, wrote in an email to clubs last week, which was obtained by The Sydney Morning Herald.\n\n“This means Junior will be eligible to reapply for registration to play in the NRL.\n\n"In the meantime, Junior has maintained his fitness and competitive edge by playing rugby for Kiama, where he recently helped his team win the grand final. Junior has already played 54 NRL games and represented Tonga in 3 Test matches before being stood down.\n\n“He is an exceptionally talented half who is eager for an opportunity to get back into the game as he is also only 23 years old.\n\n"If you're interested in discussing Junior's return or potential opportunities for the upcoming season, please let me know.\n\n"I'd be happy to arrange a chat as we prepare for the pre-season in November.”\n\n[caption id="attachment_127226" align="alignnone" width="696"] CANBERRA, AUSTRALIA - AUGUST 14: Talatau Amone of the Dragons in action during the round 22 NRL match between the Canberra Raiders and the St George Illawarra Dragons at GIO Stadium, on August 14, 2022, in Canberra, Australia. (Photo by Mark Nolan\/Getty Images)[\/caption]\n\nBefore being deregistered, he featured in 54 matches for the St George Illawarra Dragons between 2021 and 2023 and also became a Tongan international after three games for the international side in 2022.\n\n“It was tough at the start, getting the news that I won't be able to play this year. When I first got the news it rocked me a bit, I just didn't know what to do,” he told The Sydney Morning Herald in January 2024 of his deregistration.\n\n“Footy is all I've done my whole life. So getting that news, knowing that I'm not allowed to play the sport I love and the thing that I love to do, it rocked me a bit and it took me a while to get over it.\n\n“I'll take it as a little blessing in disguise and now I can just work on myself mentally and physically, be able to train every day and just focus on my mental well-being. I'm still young, I haven't scratched the surface yet in my rugby league career.\n\n“I'm ready to come back from this and show everyone what I've really got. I haven't really reached my potential yet and I just can't wait to go out there and show everyone my best.\n\n"I have the right support system around, I've got my family, I've got close friends. They got me through it and there's always a light at the end of the tunnel.\n\n“I realised that and I know when I come back, it will make me a better player. I'll come back stronger mentally and physically.”