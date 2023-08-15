After recently leaving the Samoan national team as head coach, Matt Parish has announced who he believes the right person to be his successor should be.

Parish has revealed that former NRL playmaker and current Cronulla Sharks assistant coach Daniel Holdsworth should be given the coaching reigns ahead of anyone else, including Immortal Andrew Johns, who has confirmed an interest in the job.

This also comes after Matthew Johns shut down the idea of him coaching Samoa, ruling out the possibility. A player with the Dragons and Bulldogs in his playing days, Holdsworth worked as an assistant coach under Parish in last year's Rugby League World Cup, taking over from New Zealand Warriors coach Andrew Webster.

“No one can doubt the footy IQ of the Johns boys but coaching is different,” Parish told The Sydney Morning Herald.

“I don't think appointing someone without club experience has any merit. I think it should be Daniel Holdsworth. He's young and driven. He's in a very good coaching system at Cronulla under Craig Fitzgibbon working with Steve Price and Josh Hannay.

“But the most important thing is that he's been with Samoa at the World Cup and understands the culture. The boys love him and respect him.”

The Herald also revealed that Wayne Bennett was in contact with Samoa regarding the role, but the Dolphins mentor told the publication that he wasn't interested in taking the job on Monday when contacted.

The departure of Parish came as a shock to many, having guided the country to the Rugby League World Cup Final against Australia at the end of last year. However, Parish insists there was no bad blood and that he left on great terms.

“It couldn't be further from the truth. I leave on great terms,” he added.

“The thing I'm most proud of is the way this team has been able to unite Samoans all over the world. It was unbelievable. Our team was inspired by all the parties and ceremonies in the middle of the night supporting our team. I think the players drew a lot of strength from that.

“I just think it's time. I've had an unbelievable run. I made so many friendships and memories over 11 years but it's time for someone else to get ready for the next World Cup.”

While Samoa will not have fullback Joseph Suaalii available for the next World Cup due to him jumping codes to rugby union. The team will still likely include the likes of Penrith Panthers superstars Jarome Luai, Izack Tago, Taylan May, Brian To'o, Stephen Crichton and Spencer Leniu, along with Origin stars Junior Paulo and Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow.