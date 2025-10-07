Departing Canberra Raiders outside back Albert Hopoate has confirmed he will join the Warrington Wolves in the English Super League.

The back, who has struggled with injuries throughout his career and can play at either fullback, wing or centre, suffered yet another ACL injury this year to end his 2025 campaign.

It was the third time he has suffered the injury throughout his career, and it saw him become part of a list of Raiders' departures at the end of the 2025 campaign.

Hopoate had, before his injury, been relegated to the NSW Cup, losing his starting spot from the season before to Savelio Tamale who had a breakout rookie year after making an off-season switch south from the St George Illawarra Dragons.

Hopoate, who has signed a two-year deal with Warrington, will now play under head coach Sam Burgess in both 2026 and 2027 and said in a statement that he believes his best footy is still ahead of him.

"I feel blessed for the opportunity to join Warrington and it's a move myself and my family are really excited about," Hopoate said.

"After a difficult season this year I'm looking forward now to getting back playing and enjoying my footy. I believe my best years are coming up in front of me now.

"I'm excited to get over, meet my new team-mates and the fans, and experience what Super League is all about."

The club revealed Hopoate had been subject to independent medical assessment prior to signing the deal, and Sam Burgess said he would be a great signing.

"Albert is a great signing for us here at Warrington," head coach Sam Burgess added.

"We're looking forward to welcoming him into our group and for him to develop his game over here in Super League."

Hopoate is the third ex-NRL player to join the club for 2026, with Tevita Pangai Junior and Toafofoa Sipley also signing on.