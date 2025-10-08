One of eight players who were farewelled by the Gold Coast Titans at their end-of-season awards night, Jacob Alick-Wiencke has officially signed with a new outfit for next season.

A ten-time international for Papua New Guinea, Alick-Wiencke was farewelled by the Titans after playing 19 matches for them over the past three seasons, eight of which came during the 2025 campaign.

Spending the majority of his tenure in the QLD Cup, he is still managed to be a regular for the Kumuls on the international stage and has now inked a three-year contract with the Leigh Leopards in the Super League competition until the end of 2028.

This comes after former Manly Sea Eagles forward Ben Condon failed a medical after agreeing to join the club.

“I've been watching how the boys have gone these past few weeks and I'm excited to be joining the Leopards," Alick-Wiencke said.

“I'm close mates with 'Lokie' and have been talking to him for the past two months. I've watched the past few games and it's amazing to see the packed crowds and the atmosphere at the games.

“This is a great opportunity for me to progress my career and move up to the next stage.

“I've been on the fringe in Australia and not had a consistent run of NRL games. I've been 18th man about six times and it's been a frustrating season. When I'm playing my best footy, I feel I'm good enough to get in the NRL side.

“I've known Adrian a long time and been on a few camps with him. He tried to get me to come after the last World Cup and now I‘m ready to take a big step forward in my career.”

The move to the Super League comes after the forward was previously linked to the competition in 2024 when he was close to signing with Hull FC.

“I have known Jacob for a long time. He is a player that has a lot of potential, X Factor and is very skilful. He is a big body, powerful with a great offload," coach Adrian Lam added.

“Off the back of this, he is a good person, and he will fit into our group perfectly.

“Adding Jacob to our squad shows our intention, commitment and purpose on building our squad to the next level .”