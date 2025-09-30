A former back-rower and centre for three different NRL teams, Michael Chee-Kam has announced his retirement from rugby league.

One of nine players who departed the Manly Sea Eagles at the end of the 2025 NRL season, Chee-Kam has confirmed that he has played his final match and will hang up the boots on his playing career.

Despite only playing one first-grade match during this year's campaign, the 33-year-old has retired with 133 games under his belt for the Sea Eagles (2014-15 and 2025), Wests Tigers (2016-21) and South Sydney Rabbitohs (2022-24).

A member of the 2010 Australian Schoolboys team, he also made three international appearances for Samoa and played a further four matches for the national team during the Rugby League 9s tournament in 2019.

"From a kid in Auckland NZ, who came over at 17 with nothing but a dream to play just one game in the NRL, to playing over 100 and living that dream for more than a decade – I'm beyond grateful," Chee-Kam said in a post on social media.

"None of it would've been possible without my Lord and Saviour, Jesus Christ, who has blessed me tremendously.

"Through this game I met my wife, bought a home, travelled the world, made life long friend's and started a family – blessings I'll cherish forever.

"Footy's footy, but what I'll miss most is the banter and the laughs every single day with the boys.

"Thank you to everyone who's been part of the journey. Wests Tigers. South Sydney Rabbitohs. Manly Sea Eagles.

"Don't be sad it's over, smile because it happened."