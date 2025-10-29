Departed Parramatta Eels forwards Dan Keir and Wiremu Greig have both signed new deals ahead of the 2026 season, which will allow them to continue their rugby league playing careers.\n\nOne of the eight players farewelled by the club in September, Greig has joined the Townsville Blackhawks in the QLD Cup competition on a one-year deal for next season after being offered to several teams in the NRL and Super League.\n\nStarting his career at the North Queensland Cowboys, the front-rower made the switch to the Eels in 2021 and went on to play 27 matches for the club.\n\nHowever, his tenure was continually plagued by multiple injuries, which included a season-ending Lisfranc injury in 2023 and a rib issue that sidelined him for multiple games this year.\n\n[caption id="attachment_204305" align="alignnone" width="696"] Dan Keir in action. (Photo: Flickr- @NAPARAZZI)[\/caption]\n\nAlso signing with a new club is development player Dan Keir.\n\nPrimarily playing in the back-row or at lock, Keir played in seven matches for the club over the past two seasons but predominantly spent most of his time in the NSW Cup reserve-grade competition.\n\nFarwelled by the Eels, Zero Tackle understands that the 27-year-old has signed a NSWRL contract with the South Sydney Rabbitohs as the Cardinal and Myrtle continue to rebuild their rosters in the lower grades.\n\nA member of the 2016 Australian Schoolboys side and son of former Canberra Raiders, Sydney Roosters and North Sydney Bears winger Steve Keir, Dan scored three tries, averaged 74 running metres and made 567 tackles and five line-breaks in the NSW Cup this season.