Departed Penrith Panthers back-rower Harrison Hassett has officially confirmed his future and signed with a new club after catching the interest of multiple rivals.

One of 13 players farewelled by the Panthers at the end of the 2025 NRL season, Hassett has decided to sign with the Cronulla Sharks after attracting the interest of the Brisbane Broncos, Dolphins and Wests Tigers over the past 18 months.

A former Australian Schoolboys representative and ex-SG Ball Cup Player of the Year, Hassett was in the Panthers' pathways system for a number of years but failed to break through and cement a regular spot in the first-grade line-up.

However, he did manage to make his NRL debut earlier in the year and showed glimpses of his potential during several matches in the NSW Cup competition.

The move to Cronulla sees him reunite with former junior teammates Liam Ison and Riley Pollard and will allow him to learn off the likes of Briton Nikora and Teig Wilton as he furthers his development.