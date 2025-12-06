A month after departing the Manly Sea Eagles, former CEO Tony Mestrov has reportedly found himself linked to the Wests Tigers as a potential replacement for incumbent CEO Shane Richardson.

Currently at the centre of the NRL integrity unit, rumours have emerged throughout the week that Richardson could become the latest off-field figure to depart the Tigers following the sacking of Chairman Barry O'Farrell and three independent directors.

Despite turning things around at the club and taking the Tigers off the bottom of the ladder, Richardson has been linked with a surprising exit as the Holman Barnes Group - the majority owner of the Wests Tigers - has decided to make mass changes, especially in personnel.

According to The Sydney Morning Herald, Tony Mestrov has now emerged as a potential interim candidate to take over the Wests Tigers CEO role if Richardson decides to depart the club.

This comes after he will officially depart the Manly Sea Eagles on December 19 and will be replaced by former front-rower and club legend Jason King, who amassed 217 matches for the side throughout his career.

With Richardson's future set to be decided on Monday, the publication understands that allegations have emerged about serious concerns regarding his conduct at the club.

It is understood that a whistleblower raised concerns about the money being paid to Enrichd Group for their marketing, branding and digital consultancy and the employment of two members of the Richardson family.

“The Holman Barnes Group is aware of the NRL's interest in this matter and at this point in time we cannot comment,” HBG deputy chairman Francesco Primerano said via the publication.