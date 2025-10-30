Departed Newcastle Knights front-rower Tyrone Thompson has officially signed a new deal that will not only see him join a new club but also see him exit the NRL.\n\nThe twin brother of Canterbury Bulldogs recruit Leo Thompson, Tyrone has agreed to return back to rugby union and has signed with the Super Rugby franchise, the Chiefs, after only one season with the Knights.\n\nDebuting in Round 6 against the Wests Tigers, the 25-year-old only featured in three matches for the Hunter-based side and spent the majority of his tenure in the NSW Cup reserve-grade competition.\n\nOriginally from Gisborne before being raised in Hawke's Bay, Thompson earned international honours in the 15-man code for the Maori All Blacks and All Blacks XV and will be hoping to reach that level again on his return.