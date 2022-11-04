Newcastle coach Adam O'Brien has stated the NRL hasn't seen the last of departed half Jake Clifford following his switch to the Super League.

Clifford joined young fullback Tex Hoy in venturing to Hull FC this off-season, with the former ending his tenure with the Knights prior to the final year of his contract.

The 24-year-old joined Newcastle in a much-anticipated move from North Queensland, with Clifford seen as the answer to the Knights' playmaking woes.

After just 25 games for the Hunter club, Clifford has departed the club, again leaving them to move magnets among their halves options.

But while O'Brien has been left with the selection headache, he remains confident Clifford's switch to the northern hemisphere will only aid the Cairns product, who would walk a similar path to former Storm and Broncos playmaker Brodie Croft.

"It'll be great for him," O'Brien said, via The Canberra Times.

"You've seen over the last few years, halves going over to England. You look at a guy like Brodie Croft going over there and getting Man Of Steel.