Rabbitohs coach Jason Demetriou has confirmed that Latrell Mitchell and Cameron Murray will miss the week's game but are also in doubt for Game 2 of Origin.

Confirming today, Mitchell and Murray will both miss the game against the Dragons this week.

The former is still dealing with a calf injury that saw him ruled out of Game 1 of State of Origin, while the latter is recovering from a groin injury.

The duo are not only big pieces for the Rabbitohs but also the NSW Blues, who will face a must-win game against Queensland in Game 2 to keep the series alive.

Demetriou confirmed that the club's medical staff were in talks with the NSW staff, and a call regarding their fitness is likely to occur by the end of the week. The call could be delayed until Monday when the Blues squad is named.

“He is in fair doubt (for Origin),” Demetriou said of Latrell via The Daily Telegraph.

“He hasn't been able to run yet so we won't know more until later in the week."

"Origin is another two weeks away. It doesn't rule him out of Origin. It is just high-risk to play, as it was last week."

While Mitchell is far from a certainty to being selected, Cameron Murray is likely to be available for Game 2.

If Mitchell is unavailable, it is likely Brad Fittler will stay with Tom Trbojevic and Stephen Crichton in the centres. Fittler won't have an easier choice if Murray is unavailable and could go in many different directions.