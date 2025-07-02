The favourite to coach the NRL's Papua New Guinea-based franchise, Jason Demetriou, has confirmed an interest in the role as he looks to step back into the NRL.

The expansion team, which has yet to be officially named, is more than 12 months away from being able to sign players and another year beyond that from its first game.

While there has been constant speculation regarding concerns over the club not being ready to go for the start of the 2028 NRL season, the board (which was recently confirmed) will likely look to move towards appointing a coach by the end of this year.

Although Wayne Bennett has been linked to the head coaching job in recent weeks, former South Sydney Rabbitohs coach Jason Demetriou has been the clear frontrunner for the job for some time, ever since he was named the coach of the Papua New Guinea national team.

He has now confirmed an interest in the role for the first time.

“I'm ready to step back into the NRL," he told The Daily Telegraph.

“The PNG role is an exciting opportunity and one I would be very interested in.

“Having seen first-hand the work the ARLC have been doing in PNG there's no doubt the bid will have an enormous impact on the country.”

The confirmation of interest from the former South Sydney Rabbitohs coach comes as the expansion side recently named the inaugural members of their board.

Former Canterbury Bulldogs official Ray Dib has been appointed Chairman of the board, with Lorna McPherson, Richard Pegum, Stan Joyce, Wapu Sonk, and Ian Tarutia also named to the board.

Dib was previously the Chairman of the Bulldogs for eight seasons and played a crucial role in seeing the club make two Grand Finals before his departure in 2018.

Twelve-time Papua New Guinea international Marcus Bai has also been named on the board.

Regarded as one of the first NRL players from PNG, he appeared in 144 matches for the Melbourne Storm between 1998 and 2003 and became the first individual to have won the World Club Challenge with three clubs and won a premiership with the Storm in 1999

"The importance of this franchise goes well beyond winning games of football; it is about nation-building and bringing our two countries closer together," ARLC Chairman Peter V'landys said.

"The new NRL Club will provide a pathway for young people in PNG to follow their dreams, and it will help transform societal and economic outcomes."