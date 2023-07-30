Jack de Belin is facing three weeks on the sidelines, while Tyrone Peachey could miss a fortnight after the duo were charged by the NRL's match review committee on Sunday morning.

The duo will face the only two offences facing suspensions from Saturday evening's games, while Canberra Raiders back Sebastian Kris and Cronulla Sharks prop Braden Hamlin-Uele are both facing fines.

De Belin was sin binned for a hip drop during the Dragons' loss to the Manly Sea Eagles in Wollongong on Saturday. The tackle, which looked questionable at best, was missed in real time, but sin binned at the next break in play.

The key forward for the Red V has been hit with a Grade 2 dangerous contact charge, but because he has three offences on his rolling 12-month judiciary record, he faces a three-week suspension with an early guilty plea.

If he heads to the judiciary and loses, that penalty will be extended to four weeks. The forward could well head to the judiciary seeking a downgrade given precedent around hip drop tackles this year, which would leave him eligible for a fine.

Peachey was the other player sin binned on Saturday for a high shot during the Panthers' 28-0 win over the Cronulla Sharks. The second half offence - which was a shot on Jack Williams - has led to a Grade 3 careless high tackle charge.

Given it's the recently re-signed utility's first offence, he will face two matches with an early guilty plea, or three weeks if he heads to the judiciary on Tuesday evening and loses.

Hamlin-Uele, who had a high tackle in the same game, will pay $3000 with an early guilty plea for a Grade 1 offence that wasn't sin binned, but would risk two matches by heading to the judiciary.

Kris, on the other hand, was hit with a Grade 1 dangerous contact charge and given a three-year incident free record, will only pay $750 with an early guilty plea, or $1000 if he fights and loses.

All four players have until midday (AEST) on Monday to make a decision on whether to accept pleas or head to the judiciary. Any cases would be heard on Tuesday evening.