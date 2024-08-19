St George Illawarra Dragons middle forward Jack de Belin has been charged by the NRL's match review committee over a high shot, but will escape suspension.

The forward controversially spent ten minutes in the sin bin for a tackle on Sunday afternoon that was deemed high with 'moderate force'.

The tackle, which came on Gold Coast Titans five-eighth Kieran Foran who was in his 300th NRL game after he had passed the ball, also had some question marks around whether it was late, but that wasn't the reasoning referee Wyatt Raymond - after consultation with Chris Butler in the bunker - used in sending de Belin to the sin bin.

Despite that, the MRC have charged de Belin with Grade 1 dangerous contact, rather than a careless high tackle.

The Grade 1 offence is the first on de Belin's rolling record, which means he will be eligible to pay just a $1000 fine if he accepts the early guilty plea, while he would risk $1500 if he went to the NRL judiciary.

He was the only player charged out of the Dragons' win over the Titans, although there were some question marks over second-rower David Fifita who was placed on report in the 18th minute for a dangerous tackle.

No charges were handed out from Sunday's later game between the Cronulla Sharks and Newcastle Knights, which was won in golden point by Cronulla after a pair of disallowed field goals.

Cameron McInnes was the only player with a nervous wait out of that game after he was placed on report for a 69th minue incident.

De Belin will decide whether to accept the early guilty plea or fight his charge at the NRL judiciary by midday (AEST) on Tuesday.