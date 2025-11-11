Sydney Roosters recruit Daly Cherry-Evans shocked the NRL world when he quit the Manly Sea Eagles.

His departure after well over a decade was a hard pill to swallow for Sea Eagles buffs, however with the dust having settled on his move to Bondi, fans will be eager to see what he'll produce in 2026.

‘DCE' won't have to wait long to face his former club, with the Roosters reportedly set to meet the Sea Eagles in Round 4 of the 2026 NRL season.

Cherry-Evans will return to 4 Pines Park for a Thursday night blockbuster in April, according to the Daily Telegraph, just months after ending his 15-year stint with the Sea Eagles.

The 36-year-old played 352 games for Manly before announcing his departure earlier this year, frustrated by stalled contract talks.

His long-speculated switch to the Roosters was confirmed last week, a move that shocked few across the game.

That Round 4 clash could also feature another familiar face, with Tommy Talau expected to join Cherry-Evans at the Roosters in 2026, setting up a double return to Brookvale.

Despite the rivalry, Cherry-Evans is tipped to receive a warm reception from the Sea Eagles faithful after an incredible career that began with his debut in 2011, culminating in a premiership that same year.

He leaves the Northern Beaches as one of the club's most decorated players, holding records for most games and most captaincies in Sea Eagles history.

No halfback has scored as many tries or kicked as many field goals in NRL history.

Now set to finish his career in Bondi, the veteran has signed a one-year deal with a second-year option, giving both he and the Roosters flexibility through to the end of 2026.

For Roosters fans, his return to 4 Pines Park promises one of the early-season highlights, with the clash dripping with history, loyalty and legacy.