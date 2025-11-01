Nineteen-time Australian international and 14-time NSW Blues representative forward David Klemmer has confirmed his future which will see him make the move overseas to the Super League competition.

After a one-year stint with the St George Illawarra Dragons, the veteran has signed a two-year contract with St Helens until at least the end of the 2027 season.

However, his arrival comes after he was deregistered by Australian club Lake United, who compete in the Newcastle Rugby League competition.

According to a statement put forward by the club on Saturday, Lakes United confirmed that he agreed to a two-year contract with the club to finish out his playing career, but the original deal included a clause that it would be deregistered immediately if an NRL or Super League team came calling - which it did.

"I'm very excited! It's a massive honour to be joining St.Helens, it's such a big club and I feel truly privileged," Klemmer said.

“When the opportunity came up, I grabbed it with both hands. Saints has got such a rich history, and I know they demand success, such is the pedigree that the club has. I can't wait to be part of that environment.

“I can't wait to get over with my family, get amongst it all and meet all the boys.

“I will do everything I can to represent the jersey in the right way. I cannot wait to get started, meet everyone involved at the club, and I will give my all for St.Helens.”

Having likely played his final match in the NRL, the 31-year-old joins St Helens after 13 seasons in the competition which included stints with the Canterbury Bulldogs, Newcastle Knights, Wests Tigers and Dragons.

The 2017 Brad Fittler Medal winner, he managed 260 appearances and six tries during this period.

“David is a big addition to our squad and adds real strength to what is already a solid pack. It's exciting because he's not just a big player, he's also got a bit of football in him," Saints coach Paul Rowley said.

“He's coming over with a lot to play for, and speaking to him, it's clear to see how competitive he is.

"We're adding a really good bloke to our group too, and I've been speaking to people who know him well, and they all speak very highly of him.

“I think David will bring a lot to our team, both on and off the field. He's been playing at the highest level for a decade and will add brilliant qualities to St.Helens through his experience, consistency, and presence.”