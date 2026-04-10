Sydney Roosters flyer Daniel Tupou has revealed he will make a call on his career in the next couple of weeks as he weighs up retirement.

Tupou, now 35, has weighed up his career in recent seasons, but is off-contract again at the end of 2026 and yet to make a call on whether he will play on.

The veteran Rooster is approaching the all-time games record for the club, and will likely finish his career as the third-top try-scorer in history only behind Alex Johnston and Ken Irvine.

He is currenrtly on 185, and only needs another six tries to get ahead of Billy Slater, who finished with 190.

Heading into the Roosters' game with the Cronulla Sharks on Saturday afternoon in Perth, Tupou has 293 games to his credit and will also become a member of the NRL's 300-game club this year if he stays fit.

The star winger, still one of the most reliable in the competition, told News Corp that he has not decided on whether he will play on yet, but also admitted he won't be leaving the Roosters this late in his career, which means he will finish a one-club player having debuted for the tri-colours in 2012.

“To be honest, sometime this week coming or the next couple of weeks," the winger said.

“It hasn't been sorted out yet. I don't know what my options are.

“I have to catch up with my manager and go from there.

“I'm just trying to stay healthy and be fit to play on the weekends.”

The Roosters are understandably desperate for the veteran to remain with the club for another season.

Mark Nawaqanitawase has already confirmed his departure at the end of 2026, while how long James Tedesco will play on for remains to be seen.

The Roosters have also lost Joseph Suaalii and Joseph Manu in recent years, leaving the club with reduced backline depth than what they may have once had.

As it stands, the Roosters have added Reuben Garrick for 2027 from the Manly Sea Eagles, but would be in the market for another winger or centre if Tupou retires, with the potential for Billy Smith to shift from centre to the wing if need be.