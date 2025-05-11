Manly Sea Eagles and Queensland Maroons captain Daly Cherry-Evans has reportedly informed the Dolphins that he is not interested in relocating to Queensland.

Off-contract at the end of 2025, Cherry-Evans dropped the news a number of weeks ago that he would not be re-signing with the Sea Eagles for 2026 and beyond, but also would not be rushing into signing his next deal.

He has been linked with a host of clubs, including in the English Super League, but it now appears that the Sydney Roosters are firming for his signature.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Dolphins, who have publically confirmed they won't chase Cherry-Evans, were seen as the most likely of the Queensland clubs to make a play for the halfback given their salary cap position, and the fact the veteran was born in Redcliffe, but it's now understood any hope of that has been scupered, with News Corp reporting Cherry-Evans has told the club he is exploring his options in Sydney.

Given most clubs in Sydney have halfbacks locked down, the options are slim, and it now appears the Roosters could look to Cherry-Evans to partner Sam Walker over the coming two years.

It would be a rough blow on Sandon Smith, who has shone this year in Walker's absence, while the likes of Hugo Savala have also impressed coming through the club's system.

ADVERTISEMENT

Any move to Bondi for Cherry-Evans would likely push Walker to five-eighth over the coming years, and it's yet to be seen how he will take that move.

Walker is rated as a future Queensland halfback after excellent form last year was ruined on the approach to the finals by an ACL injury.

It's understood there are no other Sydney clubs in the mix, but that could change with the halfback weighing up his options and not reconsidering a move north of the Tweed.

Cherry-Evans will likely sign a deal worth around seven figures to close out his career, with the departing Brandon Smith also adding fuel to the fire during the week by suggesting he would have preferred to see the money saved on his deal go to upgrading youngsters, rather than signing Cherry-Evans.

That said, the Roosters still have an enormous war chest at their disposal for 2026 and beyond given the departures of a host of key players prior to 2025, few of which were replaced by any meaningful salaries.