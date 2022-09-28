Nicho Hynes has taken out the Dally M Medal with the highest number of votes in its history, while Raecene McGregor has won the female player of the year.

Here is the full list of awards, the two team's of the year, and the final top ten from the Dally M.

NRL Dally M

Winner: Nicho Hynes (Cronulla Sharks)

Top Ten

Nicho Hynes (Cronulla Sharks) - 38

James Tedesco (Sydney Roosters) - 33

Ben Hunt (St George Illawarra Dragons) - 32

Dylan Edwards (Penrith Panthers) - 23

Scott Drinkwater (North Queensland Cowboys) - 23

Mitchell Moses (Parramatta Eels) - 22

Daly Cherry-Evans (Manly Sea Eagles) - 21

Isaah Yeo (Penrith Panthers) - 20

Cameron Munster (Melbourne Storm) - 19

Harry Grant (Melbourne Storm) - 19

Team of the year

Fullback — James Tedesco (Roosters)

Winger — Joseph Suaalii (Roosters)

Winger — Alex Johnston (Rabbitohs)

Centre — Joseph Manu (Roosters)

Centre — Valentine Holmes (Cowboys)

Five-Eighth — Cameron Munster (Storm)

Halfback — Nicho Hynes (Sharks)

Prop — Payne Haas (Broncos)

Prop — Joseph Tapine (Raiders)

Hooker — Apisai Koroisau (Panthers)

Second Row — Viliame Kikau (Panthers)

Second Row — Jeremiah Nanai (Cowboys)

Lock — Isaah Yeo (Panthers)

NRLW player of the year

Winner: Raecene McGregor (Sydney Roosters)

Team of the year

NRLW team of the year

Fullback — Sam Bremner (Roosters)

Winger — Teagan Berry (Dragons)

Winger — Jaime Chapman (Broncos)

Centre — Isabelle Kelly (Roosters)

Centre — Jessica Sergis (Roosters)

Five-Eighth — Tarryn Aiken (Broncos)

Halfback — Raecene McGregor (Roosters)

Prop — Caitlan Johnston (Knights)

Prop — Millie Boyle (Knights)

Hooker — Keeley Davis (Dragons)

Second Row — Keilee Joseph (Roosters)

Second Row — Olivia Kernick (Roosters)

Lock — Simaima Taufa (Eels)

Full list of awards

» Dally M Medal - Nicho Hynes (Cronulla Sharks)

» NRLW player of the year - Raecene McGregor (Sydney Roosters)

» NRL coach of the year - Todd Payten (North Queensland Cowboys)

» NRLW coach of the year - John Strange (Sydney Roosters)

» NRLW captain of the year - Isabelle Kelly (Sydney Roosters)

» NRL captain of the year - Isaah Yeo (Penrith Panthers)

» NRLW Provan-Summons Medal - Toni Hunt (Brisbane Broncos)

» NRL Provan-Summons Medal - Nicho Hynes (Cronulla Sharks)

» NRL rookie of the year - Jeremiah Nanai (North Queensland Cowboys)

» NRLW rookie of the year - Jesse Southwell (Newcastle Knights)

» Ken Irvine Medal - Alex Johnston (South Sydney Rabbitohs)

» NRLW most tries - Jayme Fressard (Sydney Roosters)

» NRL top point-scorer - Valentine Holmes (North Queensland Cowboys)

» NRLW top point-scorer - Zahara Temara (Sydney Roosters)

» Peter Frilingos Award for Headline moment of the year - Queensland Origin win and Jada Taylor's 109-metre try in under-19 Origin