NSW Blues head coach Laurie Daley has confirmed he originally planned to use a four-forward rotation during Game 3 of the State of Origin series before concussions changed his plans.

Leading 18 points to Queensland's 4 and on the run to halftime, fullback James Tedesco was concussed in a sickening head clash, ruling him out for the remainder of the contest.

That brought Tolutau Koula into the contest to play fullback during the second half.

The Blues were then able to activate an 18th player during the second half after winger Jack Bostock lept for a high ball, only to slam his head into the ground when landing awkwardly.

He was ruled out of the game almost immediately with grade 1 concussion symptoms, with the debutant winger having a miserable finish to a mixed night.

Daley brought Ethan Strange into the game at that point, leaving Haumole Olakau'atu as the only unused substitute, with all of Blayke Brailey, Addin Fonua-Blake and Cameron Murray seeing game time.

Daley, though, speaking after the game, revealed the original plan was to have Haumole Olakau'atu play about 30 minutes during the second half, with Strange and Koula not to be used.

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"I think benches play an important role now. Two outside backs down, Strangey and Tolu weren't going to get a game. We were going to go with the four-forward rotation. Haumole was going to come on after halftime; he was going to get 30 minutes, but once Tolu came on, we had to sacrifice him," Daley said during his post-match press conference of the concussions and his plans.

"Then for Jack to go down, it got pretty hectic, but that's part of the planning of the coaches. They had plans in place for everything.

"We were well prepared. It's gutsy what they did."

The concussions for Tedesco and Bostock will rule them out for at least the next 11 days, although Daley said both players were doing fine.

"They are both okay in the change room, but obviously not good enough to go back out," Daley said when asked for a health update on Bostock and Tedesco.

Tedesco was named to back up this weekend for the Roosters when they clash with the Parramatta Eels; however, he will now miss that game and the Melbourne Storm contest in Round 20, which is just nine days after Origin 2.

Given previous concussion issues, there is no guarantee he returns immediately after that either.

Bostock, on the other hand, will sit out this weekend's clash with the Cronulla Sharks at home, before the Dolphins clash with the North Queensland Cowboys in the final game of Round 20, exactly 11 days after Game 3.