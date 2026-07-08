NSW Blues and Canberra Raiders second-rower Hudson Young has been slapped with a Grade 1 dangerous throw charge by the NRL's match review committee, but is the only player charged during Game 3 of the 2026 State of Origin series.

Young was placed on report in the fifth minute of the game for a dangerous throw on Jojo Fifita, where he tipped well above the horizontal.

The Grade 1 charge will see Young fined 7 per cent of his match fees with an early guilty plea, or risk 10 per cent by fronting the judiciary.

Young was also likely worried about a high shot later in the first half, as he hit a falling Kalyn Ponga taking a catch.

The kick chase from Young was a little uncontrolled, and he was penalised for the tackle, but the MRC have found no reason to charge him for the offence.

Queensland duo Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow and Briton Nikora were also placed on report during the game, but have not been sanctioned by the match review committee.

Nikora was penalised and placed on report for contact made on Jack Bostock during the first half as he ran the football and led a raised arm, while Tabuai-Fidow was placed on report during the second half for his own dangerous throw.

Loading matchup…

Both players avoiding charge means they will be free to play this weekend, with Nikora named in the reserves by Craig Fitzgibbon to play the Dolphins, and Tabuai-Fidow in the same situation within Kristian Woolf's side for the contest on Saturday afternoon.

The only other player with a remote worry was Stephen Crichton, who was penalised for a high tackle that looked worse than it appeared in the game. He wasn't placed on report, and the MRC have backed referee Ashley Klein and bunker official Chris Butler's decision not to charge him.